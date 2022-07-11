7 recent hospital lawsuits

From a West Virginia health system accused of wrongful termination to former employees suing a Minnesota system over its vaccination policy, here are the latest hospital lawsuits making headlines.

1. Chicago hospital can sue Illinois over alleged Medicaid reimbursement shortfall

A federal appellate court ruled that Chicago-based safety-net hospital St. Anthony Hospital can sue Illinois over an alleged shortfall in Medicaid reimbursements.

2. Detroit hospital housekeepers fired for blowing whistle on unsanitary conditions, lawsuit says

Two women contracted as housekeepers at Detroit's Harper University Hospital and Hutzel Women's Hospital filed a lawsuit June 30 claiming they were fired in retaliation for reporting concerns about what they described as dirty operating rooms and other unsanitary conditions, according to court documents obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

3. WVU Medicine sued by former employee for wrongful termination

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine faces a lawsuit filed by a former employee who alleges she was wrongfully fired.

4. UPMC sued over COVID-19 test that canceled patient's wedding

Pittsburgh-based UPMC faces a lawsuit filed by a patient whose incorrect COVID-19 diagnosis resulted in the cancellation of his summer 2020 wedding.

5. 27 former employees sue Mayo Clinic over vaccination policy

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic faces lawsuits from 27 former employees alleging they were wrongly fired after being denied religious exemptions from the health system's program requiring COVID-19 vaccination.

6. Supreme Court overturns $1.6B 340B payment cut

The U.S. Supreme Court sided with hospital groups June 15 in a case challenging HHS' 340B payment cuts.

7. Former Houston Methodist employees lose appeal in vaccination mandate case

A federal appeals court on June 13 affirmed the dismissal of a lawsuit over Houston Methodist's COVID-19 vaccination mandate.