7 latest hospital lawsuits, settlements

From an antitrust settlement involving Pennsylvania hospitals receiving final approval to a Georgia health system facing a class-action lawsuit over a ransomware attack, here are the latest hospital lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Federal judge extends temporary halt on New York vaccine mandate for religious exemptions

Judge David Hurd, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York, extended a temporary restraining order on New York state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers claiming religious exemption to Oct. 12.

2. Healthcare workers sue Louisiana hospitals to halt vaccination mandates

Employees of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La., and Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center are suing to halt COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

3. Workers drop vaccine mandate lawsuit against Henry Ford

About 50 employees dropped a lawsuit against Henry Ford Health System that alleged the Detroit-based organization's COVID-19 vaccine mandate is unconstitutional.

4. Court approves antitrust settlement, capping Geisinger's stake in 132-bed hospital

A U.S. district court on Sept. 16 approved an antitrust settlement agreement between the Justice Department, Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Pa.

5. Class action targets Georgia health system over ransomware attack that exposed 1.4 million patients' info

Savannah, Ga.-based St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital Health System is being accused of failing to properly protect patients' personal and health information, which was exposed by a ransomware attack in June.

6. Vanderbilt wins lawsuit by former physician accused of snooping in ex-wife's EHR

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center won a lawsuit filed by a former medical resident who said the system was obligated to defend him against claims that he snooped in his ex-wife's EHR during their divorce.

7. Kentucky hospital doesn't have to give patient ivermectin, judge rules

A Kentucky hospital is not required to administer ivermectin to a patient despite a lawsuit from the patient's wife demanding the hospital do so, a judge ruled Sept. 15.