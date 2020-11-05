6 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From a California health system paying $31.5 million to resolve a drug overbilling case to emergency room physicians accusing UnitedHealth of underpaying for out-of-network claims, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. ER physicians accuse UnitedHealth of illegally underpaying claims

Several emergency room physician practices in New York filed a federal lawsuit alleging UnitedHealth Group and MultiPlan conspired to underpay out-of-network ER providers.

2. Abbott sues former exec, claims he shared trade secrets

Abbott sued a former executive, claiming he resigned to join a rival diagnostics company and took trade secrets with him.

3.UnitedHealth ordered to reprocess 67,000 mental health claims

UnitedHealth Group must redo 67,000 medical claims for behavioral healthcare that it previously denied, a federal judge ordered Nov. 4.

4. California health system pays $31.5M to settle drug overbilling case

Fountain Valley, Calif.-based Memorial Health Services agreed to pay $31.5 million for overcharging California's Medicaid program for prescription drugs.

5. Tennessee physicians settle allegations of overbilling

Primary care physicians in Memphis, Tenn., agreed to resolve allegations that they charged Medicare for services provided by nurse practitioners at the higher physician rate.

6. McKesson, Cardinal, AmerisourceBergen could be on hook for $21B opioid settlement

McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen may have to pony up $21 billion to settle thousands of opioid lawsuits.

More articles on legal and regulatory issues:

HHS pitches plan to eliminate unnecessary regulations

Former Tennessee health system CEO indicted for theft

Medtronic will pay $9.2M settlement over alleged kickbacks to neurosurgeon

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.