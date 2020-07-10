5 latest healthcare industry lawsuits, settlements

From an Oklahoma hospital entering into a $72 million false claims settlement to nurses alleging a New York hospital violated federal law by denying breaks and overtime pay, here are the latest healthcare industry lawsuits and settlements making headlines.

1. Court denies Sutter Health's request to delay $575M antitrust settlement hearing

The Superior Court of San Francisco County denied Sutter Health's motion to delay a preliminary approval hearing for a $575 million antitrust settlement.

2. Oklahoma hospital, physician group will pay $72M to settle false claims case

A specialty hospital in Oklahoma City, its management company and a physician group agreed to pay $72.3 million to resolve false claims allegations.

3. Florida orthopedic group hit with $99M lawsuit over patient data exposure: 3 details

A Florida orthopedic practice is being sued for millions of dollars over a cyberattack that exposed patients records.

4. Drug lobby sues Minnesota over insulin-pricing law

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, the drug industry's top lobbying group, sued Minnesota over a law that was designed to prevent people from rationing their insulin.

5. Nurse alleges New York hospital denied breaks, overtime pay

A nurse is suing Schenectady, N.Y.-based Ellis Hospital, alleging the hospital has broken state and federal law by denying lunch breaks and withholding overtime pay.

