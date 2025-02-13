1 dead after shooting at AdventHealth hospital

Police are investigating an incident involving what they described as a self-inflicted shooting on Feb. 12 at AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport, a spokesperson for the Haines City Police Department confirmed to Becker's.

The Haines City Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital around 9:58 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. Officers determined that an adult female died by suicide in a private patient room.

"At this time, preliminary investigation suggests the victim was alone in their room at the time of the incident," police said in a news release. "Official determination of the victim's cause of death will be confirmed by the medical examiner."

AdventHealth Heart of Florida and law enforcement conducted a security sweep of the facility. Police said the hospital resumed normal operations within an hour of officers arriving on scene. No others were injured during this incident, and police continue their investigation.

AdventHealth Heart of Florida, part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, deferred media requests to the Haines City Police Department. Becker's will update this story if a comment or additional information becomes available.