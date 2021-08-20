Massachusetts hospital opens COVID testing lab

Burlington, Mass.-based Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has completed a new 3,100-square-foot COVID-19 testing lab, the New England Real Estate Journal reported Aug. 20.

The project, a renovation of existing lab space, created an expanded COVID-19 testing lab with capabilities of up to 11,100 tests per day — more than double its prior COVID-19 testing capacity — giving the hospital a 24-hour turnaround time for results.

Architecture firm Margulies Perruzzi and Columbia Construction, both Boston-based, oversaw the lab's design and construction, respectively.