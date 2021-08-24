Kidney care company opens test site in Mississippi

Spectra Laboratories, a subsidiary of kidney care company Fresenius Medical Care, has opened a 200,000-square-foot renal lab in Southaven, Miss., the DeSoto Times-Tribune reported Aug. 20.

The new facility is Spectra's largest, and its location in Southaven — a suburb of Memphis — places it near a major FedEx hub. Ines Dahne-Steuber, president of Spectra, said the proximity will allow for fast sample testing turnaround.

Spectra said it expects to create more than 200 jobs in Southaven over the next several years.