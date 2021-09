Canadian medical lab firm Empower Clinics, parent company of Dallas-based Kai Medical Lab, is partnering with Canadian cybersecurity company SoLVBL Solutions to provide data security to the diagnostic testing programs Empower uses, the company said Sept. 27.

As part of the partnership, SoLVBL Solutions is developing a program to detect cyberattacks against Empower. Hackers have increasingly engaged in ransomware and other attacks against healthcare organizations in 2021.