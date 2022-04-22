Vanderbilt developing cloud-based tool to track health equity programs

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced plans to develop a cloud-based tool to track community-based activities that help address health inequities.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center partnered with the Association of American Medical Colleges on a two-year pilot program to develop an improved, cloud-based version of spreadsheet-based tool to track and coordinate health equity efforts at their institutions, according to an April 21 press release.

The tool will allow organizations to share data and provide reports to identify populations and geographic areas impacted by inequities.

The medical center will work with statewide advocacy groups, public health departments and community-based organizations to develop the new tool over the first six months of the pilot.

They will then have a year to use the tool to track and guide its efforts, make improvements and prepare the tool for broader use by healthcare organizations and other community organizations working toward health equity.

At the end of the pilot, the tool will be evaluated and appropriate changes will be made, if necessary, with the aim for it to be available in 2024.