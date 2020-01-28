UCSF accelerator launches project to improve digital health access

SOLVE Health Tech, the University of California San Francisco's health equity accelerator, has begun a research project to identify and eliminate barriers preventing underserved populations from accessing healthcare technology.

SOLVE partnered with AppliedVR, a company developing virtual reality-based therapeutics, for the project, which launched in December, per a Jan. 27 news release. The accelerator's team will interview healthcare providers about the best ways to integrate VR and other digital health tools into health systems with large Medicaid populations, as well as the obstacles preventing that implementation.

The team will share its findings with AppliedVR so the partners can improve access to digital health solutions for underserved and diverse communities. Additionally, SOLVE will serve as an advisor for AppliedVR in future studies revolving around patient populations and implementation outcomes.

More articles on innovation:

MaineHealth joins Northeastern U to launch AI, data institute

The question Paul Black and Michael Dowling won't stop asking: Why can't it be improved?

'Disruptive innovation' theorist Clayton Christensen dies at 67

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.