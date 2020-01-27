MaineHealth joins Northeastern U to launch AI, data institute

Boston-based Northeastern University has partnered with Portland-based MaineHealth, the Jackson Laboratory and eight other institutions to establish an education and research campus focused on the digital and life sciences sectors.

The Roux Institute, named after co-founder David Roux, a technology entrepreneur and chairman of the Jackson Laboratory, will be located in Portland, Maine. The institute is backed by $100 million from Mr. Roux and his wife Barbara.

The institute's research efforts and degree and certificate programs will focus on the practical application of artificial intelligence technology in two core areas: life sciences, encompassing health data analytics, precision medicine, genomics, bioinformatics and biotechnology; and digital technology, comprising applied analytics, computer science, data science, data visualization and machine learning.

MaineHealth and the Roux Institute's nine other corporate partners will provide funding, support and other resources for applied research and innovation projects, establish innovation labs within the institute and more.

