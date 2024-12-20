U of Texas Medical Branch, Wyss Center partner to research neurotechnology

Galveston, Texas-based University of Texas Medical Branch has partnered with the Wyss Center, a leading neuroengineering and neurotechnology research non-profit, to advance neuroscience research and technologies.

The partnership aims to implement Wyss Center technologies at UTMB's new Moody Brain Health Institute to enhance therapies for neurological and mental health disorders, according to a Dec. 16 press release from UTMB.

In turn, the Wyss Center will leverage UTMB's extensive medical research, data, and collection of donated human specimens to test and refine devices, such as exoskeletons, visual aids and portable medical technologies.

The partnership will soon establish patient outreach for future clinical trials and develop community advisory committees, according to the release.