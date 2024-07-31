The comfort level of patients for 5 generative AI uses

Patients are more comfortable with generative AI helping with a medical diagnosis than answering a phone call at their physician's office, Bain & Co. reported July 30.

Here are the areas of healthcare where patients are most comfortable with generative AI playing a role, according to the management consultant's March survey of 500 healthcare consumers:

1. Takes notes during appointments to send follow-ups: 37%

2. Analyzes radiology scans and creates a report for the doctor: 31%

3. Analyzes radiology scans and makes diagnoses instead of a physician: 21%

4. Answers call center of health provider or insurer: 19%

5. Provides medical advice, treatment plans and prescriptions: 11%