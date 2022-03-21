Novant, CommonSpirit and 5 other health systems that won CIO 100 awards

Listen
Seven health systems were among the recipients of the CIO 100 Awards, an effort from CIO.com to recognize companies' achievements in technology innovation, now in its 35th year.
A team of external judges, many of whom were former CIOs, selected 100 winning organizations that deliver business value through innovative use of technology. Below are the healthcare organizations that made the list, released March 21, in alphabetical order.
- Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.)
- CommonSpirit Health (Chicago)
- Jackson Health System (Miami)
- Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
- University of Miami Health System