Mount Sinai spinout unveils digital toolkit to help hospitals triage, monitor COVID-19

Rx.Health launched on March 16 a digital toolkit for hospitals and health systems responding to the coronavirus pandemic, comprising a triage chatbot, artificial intelligence-powered clinical assistant, Microsoft cloud support and more.

These and other tools included in the "COVereD" platform aim to help healthcare providers more effectively triage and monitor their patients and workforces amid the rapid spread of the virus with the help of digital tools and services.

The toolkit was built in partnership with several of Rx.Health's technology partners: Microsoft for cloud support, Curai for AI-powered patient screening, Suki AI's clinical digital assistant and Redox for ecosystem integration.

"Digital health solutions can help in prevention, triage and monitoring of COVID-19. We need a holistic approach that integrates a vast array of tools to intelligently deliver proactive outreach campaigns, digital triage through bots, referral to telehealth care and close surveillance for those in voluntary quarantine," Ashish Atreja, MD, chief innovation officer of Mount Sinai and scientific founder of Rx.Health, said in a March 16 news release.

Gaurav Narang, PhD, Rx.Health's vice president of strategic partnerships, added, "Based on evidence-based disease pathways, COVereD is built to support customization at multiple levels. Our digital toolkit can be implemented within a day with minimal training necessary, and to make it accessible widely across facilities of all sizes, we are temporarily waiving platform license fees for the duration of COVID-19 outbreak."

Learn more about COVereD here.

