Mayo Clinic, Kaiser Permanente Ventures invest in cybersecurity startup

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic and the venture arm of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente have contributed funding to Ordr, a developer of security software for internet of things and other unmanaged devices.

The new investments come shortly after Ordr closed a $27.5 million Series B funding round in December. Though the amount of additional funding from Mayo Clinic and Kaiser Permanente Ventures was not disclosed, Ordr noted in a March 5 news release that it has now raised about $50 million to date.

"The number of IoT devices is rapidly expanding across all industries and with it the potential for data breaches. It is critical for healthcare organizations to be proactive in securing such devices and the network on which they operate, to protect the patients who depend on them," Daniel van den Bergh, principal at Kaiser Permanente Ventures, said in the release, adding, "Ordr has developed a powerful platform that leverages machine learning and behavioral analytics to protect IoT devices automatically, preemptively and at scale across the enterprise."

More articles on innovation:

Hartford HealthCare tech accelerator finds home in new innovation center

Innovationeering: What's your (innovation) number?

How Kaiser Permanente & 2 more hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.