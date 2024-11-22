Lessons from 3 top health systems on retaining IT talent

Health system CIOs told Becker's they've had success retaining IT talent by building a culture of innovation and offering pathways for advancement.

Retaining talent is a challenge for more than a third of healthcare CIOs, according to an October report from executive search firm WittKieffer. Enhancing team performance and creating possibilities for growth were the top two staffing issues cited by IT chiefs.

At King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services, IT staffers receive continuous learning and development opportunities to enhance their skills and stay current on the latest technologies, said vice president and CIO Eric Goodwin.

"This approach not only supports our company mission but also fosters a culture of growth and innovation within our organization," he said. "This is seen by our employees as an important driver of job satisfaction."

Forty-four percent of healthcare CIOs say they struggle with recruiting new talent, according to the WittKiefer report. But that hasn't been a problem at Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, according to Scott Arnold, executive vice president and chief digital and innovation officer. The health system has also had an IT attrition rate of less than 8% a year,

"Our innovation culture is attractive to many who like the idea of trying new things, even if there is the inevitable fail," he said. "We like to try new things to improve care and lower costs to patients. Also, we have an excellent city and climate — except hurricane season! — in Tampa, Fla., so that helps attract talent."

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine has averaged an IT employee retention rate of 96% over the past 10 years even in a competitive market for talent, said senior vice president and CIO Michael Restuccia. The academic health system has built a "team" culture that includes plenty of opportunities for advancement.

"We seek candidates that will bring great energy, attitude and aptitude to our team," Mr. Restuccia said. "With those qualities, we are able to train up our employees to meet the demand for the support of challenging technologies."

Penn Medicine also pursues recruits who believe in the "mission orientation" of the health system and offers "outstanding benefits, competitive compensation, advanced technology and leadership training," he said.