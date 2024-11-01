Healthcare CIOs' top 6 staffing challenges

Healthcare IT teams continue to deal with a variety of staffing issues, according to a new report from executive search firm WittKieffer.
Here are the top talent-related challenges in health IT, per the survey of 110 healthcare CIOs — mostly from hospitals and health systems — released Oct. 29:
1. Enhancing team performance: 59%
2. Creating development opportunities for current team members: 53%
3. Attracting new talent: 44%
4. Improving team culture: 42%
5. Retaining talent: 34%
6. Adjusting to the new hybrid working setup: 12%