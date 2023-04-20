Hackensack Meridian Health to develop AI tool that can detect bladder tumors

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health is partnering with health tech startup Etta.io to develop an AI-based tool that can detect bladder tumors that can't normally be seen by the naked eye.

Under the partnership, Hackensack's office of innovation will work with the company to develop an AI tool that can detect early-stage carcinoma in situ, according to an April 19 press release from Hackensack Meridian Health.

Nitin Yerram, MD, director of urologic oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center, will spearhead the initiative.

The aim is to integrate the tool into existing clinical workflows.