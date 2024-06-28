Cleveland Clinic inks patient monitoring partnership

Cleveland Clinic and Masimo, a provider of medical technology and hospital automation tools, are joining forces on a new partnership focused on hospital-based remote patient monitoring and telecritical care.

Under the partnership, Cleveland Clinic's critical care and noncritical care central patient monitoring platforms will be integrated with Masimo's hospital automation platform. According to a June 28 news release from Masimo, the aim is to equip clinicians with tools that improve situational awareness and support clinical decision-making for hospitalized patients.

The partnership will also include joint development initiatives on predictive analytics and artificial intelligence-based algorithms aimed at improving cardiac care.