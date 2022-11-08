AdventHealth partners with valued-based care firm on remote monitoring, telehealth

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has partnered with in-home nephrology company Monogram Health to better manage the care of patients with chronic kidney and end-stage renal disease.

Monogram Health also offers primary care and benefit management services. The partnership will serve patients enrolled in AdventHealth Medicare Advantage and employee plans at no extra cost. Offered services will include care coordination, remote monitoring and telehealth.

"Monogram's evidence-based, in-home care management model offers a blueprint for providers as they work to delay the progression of kidney disease, prevent complications and appropriately prepare and manage patient needs," said Thomas Diller, MD, chief medical officer of population health services at AdventHealth, in a Nov. 3 Monogram Health news release.