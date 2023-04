A new survey from software giant Salesforce found that 25 percent of healthcare workers had accidentally clicked on a suspicious link at work.

Under half of healthcare workers, 42 percent, send suspected phishing emails to the cybersecurity team when they receive them. Additionally, 19 percent never use a VPN for online work, according to an April 13 Salesforce news release.

The poll results were based on a survey of 418 respondents and conducted in partnership with YouGov.