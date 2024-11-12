West Virginia school researches nanotechnology to prevent drug-resistant infections

Researchers at Morgantown-based West Virginia University are working to reduce antibiotic-resistant infections in open bone fractures by using nanotechnology.

Researchers are developing a hybrid of silver and carbon nanotubes at the nanometer scale to prevent infections in open fractures. Silver acts as an additive to protect against bacterial growth, while carbon nanotubes enable medication delivery and noninvasive internal monitoring.

"Nanotechnology lets us use particles that are very tiny, so they can go places that larger particles cannot. They can easily penetrate cell membranes and kill the bacteria," Bingyun Li, PhD, a professor in the WVU School of Medicine's Department of Orthopaedics, said in a Nov. 11 news release. "There are also challenges because the particles may attack not just the bacteria, but also induce toxicity to human cells. One of our tasks will be to come up with the right type of formulation or size to be safe and more effective."

The nanotechnology will be tested on human cells in a lab setting and in rats to assess its effectiveness against various bacteria.

More than 150,000 people in the U.S. suffer open bone fractures each year, with about 10% developing infections that can lead to reduced limb function, secondary operations, delayed healing, or death. Worldwide, more than a million people die from antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections in 2021, and this number is expected to double by 2050.