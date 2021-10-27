Support for flu shot mandates fell during pandemic, survey finds

The public's support for workplace flu shot mandates has decreased since 2019, according to an Oct. 25 survey from ValuePenguin, a financial research and analysis website.

The online survey, fielded Sept. 23-30, included responses from a nationally representative sample of 2,050 Americans.

Forty percent of respondents supported workplace flu shot requirements, down from 55 percent in October 2019, the last time ValuePenguin fielded this survey.

Fewer people also reported plans to get the flu shot this season. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they already received or planned to get a flu shot, down from 57 percent who said the same in 2019. Thirty-six percent said they would not get the flu shot this year.

One-third of Americans said the COVID-19 pandemic makes them more likely to get a flu shot, while 12 percent reported being less likely to get the flu vaccine during the pandemic.

View the full survey here.