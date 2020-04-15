Screen every hospital visitor for fever, symptoms, CDC says

The CDC updated its infection control guidelines for healthcare facilities treating confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients April 13, reports AHA News.

Three major changes to know:

1. The updated guidelines now recommend hospitals require everyone entering the facility to wear a cloth face covering to prevent the risk of asymptomatic or presymptomatic transmission.

2. The CDC also said hospitals should screen all patients, staff members and visitors for fever or other COVID-19 symptoms before entering the building.

3. Instead of performing contact tracing for COVID-19 exposure in healthcare settings, hospitals should screen healthcare providers for fever and symptoms before every shift, the agency said.

