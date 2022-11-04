Phoenix Children's creates infectious diseases division

Phoenix Children's created a new division of infectious diseases and appointed Dr. Wassim Ballan as chief.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for specialized care and prompted the division's creation, according to a Nov. 1 release from the hospital. The new division will lead treatment of emerging infections like monkeypox, manage efforts in infection prevention and control, and transplant infectious diseases. The unit will also establish clinical guidelines for managing infections and their complications.

Dr. Ballan will be joined by Scott Ostdiek, MD; Julia Piwoz, MD; and Matthew Smith, MD.