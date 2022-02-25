Officials alert public of measles case, potential exposure at Seattle Children's

A case of measles has been confirmed in Snohomish County,Wash., with a potential exposure reported at Seattle Children's Hospital, according to a Feb. 21 health department news release.

The measles infection is in an infant living in Snohomish County. The infant is thought to have been infected during travel in South Asia before arriving in Washington. Before the infant was diagnosed, others may have been exposed at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport and at Seattle Children's Hospital. The potential exposure at the hospital occurred in the emergency room lobby Feb. 20.

Health officials have been contacting affected locations to alert them of potential exposures. The health department is urging anyone who was potentially exposed to immediately get the measles vaccine if not yet immunized. Most people in the area have immunity to the measles via vaccination, so risk to the general public is low, according to the health department.

Becker's has reached out to Seattle Children's Hospital and will update this article as more information becomes available.