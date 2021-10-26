New infection controls in place after 2 staffers test positive for COVID at Rhode Island hospital

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
Eleanor Slater Hospital in Burrillville, R.I., has suspended all visitation for 14 days after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility's Zambarano Unit, according to WPRI 12.
Spokesperson Randy Edgar told WPRI 12 the "vast majority" of staff has been vaccinated. He added additional measures to curb the infection include:
- Only essential staff will be allowed on patient units
- Floating of staff will be kept to a minimum
- Staff who work on the affected patient units and patients on those units will be tested twice a week
- Patients and staff on other units will be tested once a week
- Staff who do not work on or go to patient units will continue to be tested monthly
- Unvaccinated staff will continue to be tested twice a week
- Patients must stay on their units and wear masks outside their rooms