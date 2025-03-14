Legionnaires' case confirmed at Massachusetts hospital

Massachusetts health officials are investigating a case of healthcare-associated Legionnaires' disease at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, ABC affiliate WCVB reported March 14.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed that a patient contracted Legionella bacteria while seeking treatment at the hospital, part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.

Hospital leaders said they are working closely with the state to investigate the case and implementing additional infection control measures, according to Boston 25 News. The patient's condition and how they contracted the bacteria were not immediately clear.

"Legionella is a rare cause of infection in patients. Most people who are exposed to Legionella do not develop infection from it. We are investigating this case and continue to take all necessary steps to protect our patients, visitors and staff," Sharon Wright, MD, chief infection prevention officer for Beth Israel Lahey Health, said in a statement to Becker's.