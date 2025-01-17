Legionella detected at Nevada hospital

Water testing has revealed elevated levels of Legionella bacteria at Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican Hospital's Siena Campus in Henderson, Nev., ABC affiliate KTNV reported Jan. 17.

The hospital is notifying staff members and patients out of an abundance of caution, though experts said the risk of infection is low.

In a statement to KTNV, Siena Hospital said the health and safety of their patients, staff and visitors is their top priority.

"We have already taken measures to treat the water system and are working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and the Nevada State Department of Health to swiftly address this issue," the hospital said.

Free testing will be available for any individuals with symptoms of Legionnaires' disease.