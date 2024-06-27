Hospital reaches clinical milestone: 1,000 days free of major HAI

Southern California Hospital at Culver City has been free of central line-associated bloodstream infections for over 1,000 days and free of catheter-associated urinary tract infections for 750 days, it announced June 26.

The achievement is particularly noteworthy as the number of healthcare-associated infections has gone up nationwide in recent years.

"From meticulous hand hygiene practices to rigorous infection control protocols, our team's attention to detail has made a significant difference in the health and well-being of our patients," Marie Aragon, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at Southern California Hospital said in the release.