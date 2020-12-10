Flu shot rates at record levels this year, but still down for Black children

Flu vaccine doses in the U.S. reached 188 million as of Nov. 27, a record number during a single flu season, according to the CDC's Weekly National Influenza Dashboard Dec. 9 update.

Among white children, current season flu vaccination coverage is at 50.9 percent, while among Black, non-Hispanic children, coverage is at 33.3 percent — an 18 percentage point difference.

Compared to last year, vaccination coverage among Black, non-Hispanic children is down 11 percentage points from last year's 44.1 percent coverage.

Despite the record number, a November survey from NORC at the University of Chicago found that only about half (49 percent) of U.S. adults had been vaccinated so far. Of the respondents, 35 percent did not plan on getting a flu shot this season. The survey also found 35 percent of respondents said the pandemic made them more likely to receive a flu shot, while 11 percent said it made them less likely.

"In the context of the ongoing pandemic, flu vaccination is considered more important than ever to help ensure that influenza illnesses and hospitalizations do not further tax an already overburdened healthcare system," the CDC said.

