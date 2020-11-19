Deep cleaning does little to prevent COVID-19 indoors, scientists say

Decontaminating surfaces in airports, public transit vehicles and other public settings does little to prevent the spread of COVID-19 indoors, scientists told The New York Times.

Scientists first warned about the potential of contaminated surfaces to spread COVID-19 this spring, before more research came out on the topic. Experts now know COVID-19 is primarily spread through the air, but many cities worldwide are still placing an emphasis on surface cleaning. In New York City, for example, workers regularly disinfect surfaces on buses and subways, according to the Times.

"In my opinion, a lot of time, energy and money is being wasted on surface disinfection, and more importantly, diverting attention and resources away from preventing airborne transmission," Kevin Fennelly, MD, a respiratory infection specialist and researcher at the National Institutes of Health, told the publication.

