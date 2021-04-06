COVID-19 risk low from surface contamination; CDC updates cleaning guidelines

Studies have shown the risk of contracting COVID-19 from a contaminated surface is "generally less than 1 in 10,000," and in most cases, household cleaners rather than disinfectants are sufficient to ward off virus levels, the CDC said in updated guidance published April 5.

The primary mode of infection is through exposure to respiratory droplets, the agency said.

"Based on available epidemiological data and studies of environmental transmission factors, surface transmission is not the maine route by which SARS-CoV-2 spreads, and the risk is considered to be low," the CDC said. "The principal mode by which people are infected … is through exposure to respiratory droplets carrying infectious virus."

In community settings, there is little evidence to support the routine use of disinfectants, the agency said, adding that in most cases, cleaning surfaces with soap or detergent once per day effectively reduces virus levels. If there's been a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case within the last 24 hours in an indoor setting, disinfection is still recommended.

To read the full update, click here.

More articles on infection control:

Alaska hospital cited for infection control deficiencies

20 infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Duke hospital's surgery, oncology unit

Kentucky nursing home outbreak may be tied to new coronavirus variant

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.