COVID-19 cases rising among employees at Oregon hospital

Fifteen employees at Salem (Ore.) Hospital have COVID-19, according to a June 24 report from the Oregon Health Authority.

The number of employees who have tested positive for the virus has risen from 12 cases reported last week. An investigation into the outbreak began May 27.

The hospital has 27 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients.

Hospital operator Salem Health was not immediately able to comment on the source of infection or how it was responding to the outbreak, according to the Salem Reporter.

More articles on infection control:

Some Texas hospitals reinstate 'no visitors' policy as COVID-19 cases surge

Advocate Aurora leaders told oncology staff not to wear masks in March, nurse says

American College of Physicians: Best practice tips when using masks to prevent COVID-19

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.