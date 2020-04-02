CDC: 3 ways to decontaminate respirators
The CDC on April 1 issued a guidance on how to decontaminate filtering facepiece respirators for reuse amid shortages, reports AHA News.
The agency does not recommend the reuse of respirators as a standard of care, but said the practice should be considered when shortages occur.
The CDC identified these three decontamination methods as the most promising, based on the limited data available:
- Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation
- Vaporous hydrogen peroxide
- Moist heat
Steam treatment and liquid hydrogen peroxide are two other promising methods, although some limitations exist, the agency said.
To view the full guidance, click here.
More articles on infection control:
Is 6 feet apart enough? COVID-19 droplets may travel up to 27 feet, MIT researcher says
Novel coronavirus contaminates patient environment, new evidence shows
Some COVID-19 patients only show digestive symptoms, study finds
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.