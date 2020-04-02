CDC: 3 ways to decontaminate respirators

The CDC on April 1 issued a guidance on how to decontaminate filtering facepiece respirators for reuse amid shortages, reports AHA News.

The agency does not recommend the reuse of respirators as a standard of care, but said the practice should be considered when shortages occur.

The CDC identified these three decontamination methods as the most promising, based on the limited data available:

Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation

Vaporous hydrogen peroxide

Moist heat

Steam treatment and liquid hydrogen peroxide are two other promising methods, although some limitations exist, the agency said.

To view the full guidance, click here.

More articles on infection control:

Is 6 feet apart enough? COVID-19 droplets may travel up to 27 feet, MIT researcher says

Novel coronavirus contaminates patient environment, new evidence shows

Some COVID-19 patients only show digestive symptoms, study finds

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.