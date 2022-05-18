C. auris outbreaks reported at Nevada hospitals

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is investigating C. auris outbreaks at healthcare facilities across the state, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported May 17.

The agency reported the outbreaks in a bulletin to providers. While the report does not state where outbreaks occurred, some hospitals have confirmed cases. Mark Pandori, PhD, director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory, said the vast majority of cases analyzed have been from the southern region.

Las Vegas-based University Medical Center was one of several facilities to confirm an outbreak.

"Much like other acute care hospitals in Las Vegas, and across the country, UMC's infectious disease specialists have identified a cluster of Candida auris and are expertly guiding our clinicians through the necessary infection control procedures to maintain the health and safety of our patients and caregivers," spokesperson Danita Cohen told the Las Vegas Review Journal in an email.