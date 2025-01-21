ASRA Pain Medicine releases new guidelines to curb SSIs

On Jan. 20, the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine published updated recommendations aimed at reducing infectious complications associated with regional anesthesia and interventional pain procedures.

The organization has been working on these new guidelines since 2020.

Key details on surgical site infections, according to ASRA Pain Medicine:

SSIs are the second-most reported healthcare-related infections. CDC data showed a 4% increase in the standardized infection ratio for all procedure categories between 2021 and 2022. The estimated additional cost of a hospital-acquired SSI is $28,219. These infections collectively cost the U.S. more than $3 billion annually. Adherence to evidence-based infection control practices could prevent about 50% of SSIs. However, compliance with best practices remains limited.

The guidelines address several areas, including the roles of anesthesiologists and pain physicians in infection control, preoperative patient risk factors and management, sterile technique, equipment use and maintenance, healthcare setting, surgical technique, postoperative risk reduction, and recognizing and treating infections.

Read the recommendations here.