21% of healthcare facilities are out of respirators: 5 survey findings

Nearly half of healthcare organizations nationwide are almost or completely out of respirators, according to a survey from the Association for Professionals in Infection Control.

APIC polled 1,140 infection preventionists nationwide via a seven-question online survey conducted between March 23 and March 25. The survey asked respondents about supply levels for personal protective equipment and other crucial supplies using a 5-point scale ranging from "plenty" to "none."

Five survey findings:

1. Nearly 21 percent of infection preventionists reported having no respirators at their facilities. Another 27.8 percent said they were almost out of respirators.

2. About 36 percent of respondents said they were almost out of face shields, and 12.6 percent are completely out.

3. Thirty-one percent of respondents said their organizations are almost or completely out of medical masks.

4. Thirty percent of respondents received supplemental PPE from state or local resources, and 25 percent received more supplies from private donations.

5. Only 12 percent of respondents said their organization received supplies from the national stockpile.



