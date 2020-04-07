11 key coronavirus study findings

Here are 11 clinical findings on the new coronavirus, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review in the last two weeks.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list of findings. It's a compilation of key findings covered by Becker's reporters over the last two weeks and the dates on which the coverage was published.

April 7

1. Relatively few children with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the U.S.

2. A dose of antibodies from the blood plasma of recovered COVID-19 patients could help reduce the duration of symptoms, improve oxygen levels and speed up viral clearance among patients with COVID-19.

April 3

3. Many COVID-19 patients who needed to go on mechanical ventilators ended up dying.



April 2

4. A small study conducted in China shows that hydroxychloroquine, a drug used to treat malaria, could also be help COVID-19 patients recover faster.

April 1

5. A subgroup of COVID-19 patients may show symptoms of digestive issues, such as diarrhea.



6. People with one or more reported underlying health conditions are more likely to require hospitalization and intensive care unit admission than those without underlying health conditions.

March 31

7. The disease caused by the new coronavirus kills about 13.4 percent of patients 80 years and older compared to 0.3 percent of patients in their 40s.

March 30

8. Novel coronavirus contaminates the environment where COVID-19 patients receive care.



9. Screening for COVID-19 symptoms may not be effective in preventing outbreaks at nursing homes.



March 27

10. Cancer patients at a hospital in Wuhan, China, were twice as likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 as the general population, suggesting cancer patients may face a higher risk during the pandemic.

11. Pregnant women may pass the new coronavirus to their fetuses.

