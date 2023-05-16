1 dead, 4 hospitalized in suspected fungal meningitis outbreak

Texas health officials are warning clinicians about a string of suspected fungal meningitis cases among state residents who underwent surgery in Mexico.

One person has died and four people are currently hospitalized with meningitis symptoms, the Texas Department of State Health said May 16. All five individuals recently traveled to Matamoros, Mexico, to undergo surgical procedures that required an epidural.

Health officials are still investigating the source of the infections, whether the cases are related and whether there are more cases.

The health department is urging healthcare professionals to consider fungal infections as a potential diagnosis for patients with symptoms of central nervous symptom infection who received surgical care in Matamoros.