525 Massachusetts hospital workers OK labor deal

Healthcare workers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton, Mass., have approved a new three-year contract agreement, according to the Daily Hampshire Gazette.

The agreement affects 525 service and tech workers represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East.

It includes pay raises of 6.5 percent to 12.2 percent over the next two years as well as a training fund for the education of union members, the Gazette reports. It also includes daily overtime compensation, increased job protections for ill workers and a new labor-management committee.

Cooley Dickinson is an affiliate hospital of Partners HealthCare and Massachusetts General Hospital, both based in Boston.

