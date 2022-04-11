Workers at 15 Sutter Health facilities plan 1-day strike

Registered nurses and other healthcare workers at 15 Sutter Health hospitals in Northern California intend to strike on April 18 to call for safe staffing and health and safety protections, according to the unions that represent them.

The strike affects healthcare employees at the Alta Bates Summit Medical Center campuses, as well as nurses at other Sutter Health facilities. The nurses are members of the California Nurses Association, and the other workers are members of the Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union, an affiliate of the California Nurses Association.

Workers authorized a strike in March, and union officials announced an official strike notice on April 8.

"We are striking because Sutter is not transparent about the stockpile of PPE supplies and contact tracing. They resist having nurses directly involved in planning and implementation of policies that affect all of us during a pandemic," Renee Waters, RN, a trauma neuro intensive care nurse, said in a news release.

"We must address these issues and more. A fair contract is needed to retain experienced nurses, have sufficient staffing and training, and ensure we have the resources we need to provide safe and effective care for our patients," she said.

Nurses have been in contract negotiations since last June. They have scheduled picketing at:

Sutter Solano Medical Center (Vallejo)

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital

Sutter Coast Hospital (Crescent City)

Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

California Pacific Medical Center (San Francisco)

Alta Bates Summit Medical Center (Berkeley and Oakland)

Santa Cruz VNA

Eden Medical Center (Castro Valley)

Sutter Delta Medical Center (Antioch)

Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Lakeside Hospital (Lakeport)

Mills-Peninsula Medical Center (Burlingame)

Novato Community Hospital

Sutter Center for Psychiatry (Sacramento)

Becker's reached out to Sutter Health and will update the article when a comment is received.