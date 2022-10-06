When layoffs hit, are remote workers more vulnerable?

Seventy-eight percent of employees worry remote workers will be first to go when organizations make cuts, according to a recent survey. Their fears may be warranted, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry.

Human resources leaders weigh many factors when deciding whom to lay off, but that does not mean remote workers are fully in the clear. It can be easier to fire someone over the phone than in person, and in-person workers are more likely to build deep relationships with leadership, the article said.

Additionally, leaders can have implicit biases toward remote workers. Managers frequently argue that in-person work is vital to an organization's culture, and some hold that remote workers are less productive, the article said.

Human resources staff should be wary of laying off remote workers first, according to Korn Ferry. Doing so could present as bias toward groups more likely to work from home, including caregivers and people with health conditions. The article's authors suggest managers be conscious of their predisposition toward in-person workers and actively work to execute layoffs based on performance, not proximity.