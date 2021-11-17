West Virginia hospital receives signed temporary restraining order limiting noise from pickets

Cabell Huntington (W.Va.) Hospital received a signed temporary restraining order Nov. 17 that memorializes a previously issued verbal court order limiting activity of workers who have been on strike for two weeks.

Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson made his rulings Nov. 10 in response to an injunction complaint filed by the hospital.

Cabell Huntington asked the court to limit actions including loud music from the picket line; noise makers and bullhorns on the line; and excessive horn honking from the street outside the facility.

The temporary restraining order limits the number of striking workers at hospital entrances to eight or fewer during the day, and four or fewer overnight, but does not place restrictions on the number of striking workers on public sidewalks, according to the hospital and union. The order also prohibits:

Engaging in or encouraging use of bullhorns, air horns, loud music and honking

Using burn barrels near the Lung Health Center

Hindering the use of handicap curb cuts

Picketing, patrolling or gathering within 15 feet of the corner adjacent to the emergency department entrance

Interfering with traffic or hindering the free use of roads and streets

Preventing the hospital from delivering medical services

Trespassing on private hospital property

Any direct communication with patients, visitors, employees, vendors and neutral trade union members entering and exiting the hospital

Picketing within 20 feet of a reserve gate used by neutral trade union workers or communicating with those using the reserve gate (union can still have two observers at the gate)

Intimidating hospital employees, patients, neutral trade union members and the public by using vulgarities, obscenities or threats

Service Employees International Union District 1199 Organizing Director Sherri McKinney said the union had moved a burn barrel away from the Lung Health Center and had already limited bullhorns, air horns and loud music.

She and other union representatives also accused the hospital of trying to scare and intimidate striking workers, patients and the community "by making outrageous alleged claims against our members' conduct."

"Alfred Ferguson signed an order inconsistent with the transcripts of our last hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 10, when SEIU District 1199 met to address frivolous claims about our members' conduct. The judge was handed an order to sign by CHH attorneys that was inconsistent with his original ruling," a union statement says. "We agreed with the judge on his terms and believed it was fair; however, this current TRO is not the same conditions we agreed to in court. We remain in compliance with the previous and current conditions laid out by the judge in the TRO, which is in force until we go to court again on Nov. 22."

In a separate statement issued by the hospital, Molly Frick, director of human resources for Cabell Huntington, said, "The hospital remains committed to providing its patients an environment that is conducive to the healing process, and will take the steps necessary for our visitors, staff and vendors to feel comfortable on our campus. The temporary restraining order goes a long way in addressing activities on the picket line that have been disruptive to our patients, visitors and staff."

Mr. Ferguson's rulings come as about 1,000 SEIU District 1199-represented maintenance and service workers have been on strike since Nov. 3. The temporary restraining order expires Nov. 21 unless extended.