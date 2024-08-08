Union files claim against Chicago hospital with NLRB

American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 is accusing Loretto Hospital in Chicago of violating federal labor law by refusing to furnish information that would highlight what nurses deem is a short-staffing crisis that threatens patient care.

The union filed the complaint against Loretto Aug. 6 with the National Labor Relations Board. The agency is investigating the unfair labor practice charge.

The filing comes as AFSCME has been negotiating a new labor agreement for Loretto nurses since January, according to a union news release shared with Becker's.

Union representatives contend that during negotiations for a new deal, Loretto is trying to weaken minimum safe-staffing standards that are in the existing contract.

They also contend that AFSCME has made a series of information requests to respond to hospital management's proposals, but that management has failed to turn over the information in violation of federal labor law.

"We've asked time and again for staffing schedules and plans, nurse rosters, payroll reports, patient census data. Management has failed to provide it," AFSCME Regional Director Anne Irving said in the union release.

Loretto shared the following statement with Becker's: "Loretto Hospital's bargaining team met with AFSCME on Aug. 6, 2024 to discuss the hospital-provided data with AFSCME addressing their information requests including staffing schedules and plans, nurse rosters, patient census data, and payroll reports.

"Loretto Hospital is committed to continuing to work in good faith with AFSCME in the collective bargaining process."





