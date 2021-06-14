UC Davis physicians-in-training approve first labor deal

Interns along with resident and fellow physicians at Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health have approved their first contract, which includes a $4,000 housing allowance, according to health system and union statements.

The contract covers nearly 800 physicians-in-training, who are members of the Committee of Interns and Residents. Contract negotiations have been ongoing for 20 months.

"It has been a long road, but I am thrilled that the university has acknowledged the need to recruit and retain diverse physicians for the Sacramento community. This new contract addresses the needs of physician residents and fellows in the year 2021, and sets the bar for future negotiations," said Debi Thomas, MD, a 4th-year general surgery resident physician said in a June 10 news release. "We have established mutual respect and a working relationship between the administration and the resident and fellow [physicians] who are the backbone of the hospital."

The union said the contract also includes six weeks paid parental leave, as well as a $1,000 educational reimbursement each year for members to access electronic equipment, medical journals and other training needs.

UC Davis Health Spokesperson Steve Telliano said: "Resident and fellow physicians are a crucial part of the foundation for quality care at UC Davis Health. As with all of our labor agreements, UC Davis Health is pleased that this inaugural contract was ratified. It seamlessly ensures that our patients continue to benefit from the expertise and quality care that they have always received."

The Committee of Interns and Residents is part of the Service Employees International Union, representing more than 18,000 resident physicians and fellows.