U-M Health workers reach deal, avert strike

SEIU Healthcare Michigan has agreed to a tentative, three-year labor contract with Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health, averting a planned Oct. 15 strike.

The union and U-M Health announced the agreement Oct. 14. It covers about 2,700 respiratory therapists, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation specialists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, inpatient unit clerks and clerical staff who work for U-M Health, the clinical operation of Michigan Medicine.

Larry Alcoff, SEIU Healthcare's deputy trustee, said in a joint news release, "We're glad and relieved to have reached a tentative agreement with the university that allows workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders. … Our communities are better for it as we gain experienced workers who want to come here and stay here."

David Miller, MD, president of U-M Health, said, "This agreement reflects our appreciation for these incredibly valuable members of our team. As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high-quality care we deliver every day to our patients.

"Both negotiating teams worked tirelessly to reach this agreement, embodying the core values of teamwork, collaboration, caring and integrity that set Michigan Medicine apart as a premier academic medical center."

Union members will vote on the tentative deal in the coming weeks.







