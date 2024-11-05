U-M Health workers OK labor deal with 23.4% wage hike

Members of SEIU Healthcare Michigan have approved a new labor contract with Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan Health that includes an average wage increase of 23.4% over the life of the deal, according to a Nov. 4 union news release shared with Becker's.

The three-year contract covers about 2,700 respiratory therapists, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation specialists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, inpatient unit clerks and clerical staff who work for U-M Health, the clinical operation of Michigan Medicine.

Under the deal, the lowest-paid workers will be paid over $20 an hour, up from $15.76, according to the union.

The contract also includes wage increases of 23.4% or more over three years, as well as a 25-step wage scale based on service years, including outside relevant experience.

Additionally, the agreement creates a defined workload for respiratory therapists, establishes a grievance procedure and requires a 30-minute new-employee orientation for each new hire.

"I am extremely happy that we ratified our first union contract," Adrianne Griggs, patient services intermediate, said in the release. " I feel so much pride and joy that me and my SEIU family won a contract that will bring dignity to all the workers."

David Miller, MD, president of U-M Health, shared the following statement with Becker's.

"We are grateful for all that our team members represented by SEIU do to provide outstanding care for our patients every day in our hospitals and clinics."