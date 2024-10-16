The state of the CHRO role: 5 survey findings

One recent survey of leaders offers insights into the human resources function's current landscape and future trajectory.

Mercer's "2024 Voice of the CHRO Report" is based on a survey of chief human resource officers and chief people officers between April and May 2024. The survey includes data from 183 global companies across 14 industries, including healthcare services.

Five survey findings:

1. Eighty-four percent of CHROs surveyed expect a shift toward a more automated and technology-enabled HR function.

2. Most respondents (84%) said they expect that advancements in AI technology over the next two years will reduce human resources' administrative burden.

3. Sixty-five percent of respondents said they expect HR will focus more on nontraditional areas like technology, analytics, scenario planning and business operations infusion.

4. Only 2% of respondents see their organization as far ahead in its enterprise's (organizationwide) AI journey relative to peers. Thirteen percent believe they are slightly ahead, and 47% think they are on par.

5. When asked to identify their most critical initiatives over the past two to three years, 52% of respondents identified "building leadership capabilities" as one of their top three priorities.



View the full survey findings here.